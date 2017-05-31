CS Council Approves Northgate Improvements

More infrastructure improvements are coming to the Northgate district.

Public Works director Donald Harmon told the city council at its last meeting about adding sidewalks and drainage in a current loading area along University.

Removable bollards would be installed in four locations where the existing pneumatic bollards no longer work.

The council unanimously approved the nearly $300,000 dollar contract.

No timeline was given when construction would start or end.

