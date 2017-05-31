Bryan Police Announce An Arrest Warrant From A May 10 Shooting

Update May 31, 2017:

Bryan police has announced an arrest warrant has been issued in a domestic-related shooting three weeks ago.

35 year old Travis Coler of Bryan is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is accused of shooting a family member in an apartment the afternoon of May 10th. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 979-361-3888 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Original story May 10, 2017:

Bryan police are investigating two unrelated shootings in a 15 hour period.

Wednesday just before 2 p.m., officers responded to an apartment located at 3534 Midwest. Investigators were told an ongoing domestic dispute between two family members that began the night before continued and escalated to one man being shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The suspect, who is known to the victim, fled on foot.

Tuesday night at 11, an attempted robbery and shooting in northwest Bryan injured two people. BPD reported a 27 year old man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. A 24 year old woman who was also shot was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries. According to BPD, two men forced their way into the victims home, located on West 16th Street about one block south of Highway 21 and between Sims and MLK. The suspects remain at large. It has not been revealed if they and the victims knew each other.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.