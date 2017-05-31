Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ NightFeatured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 31st, 2017
Tickets are now on sale for the Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night fundraiser on Wednesday, June 21.
Shelby Cooper, co-chair of the event, says a record number of coaches are attending the event, which includes cocktail hour, dinner, and live and silent auctions.
All proceeds go towards scholarships for current and future Texas A&M students from Brazos County.
Click here for ticket information.
Click below to hear Shelby Cooper visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116338
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 31 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews.