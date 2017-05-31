Home » Featured Stories, Interviews » Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night

Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews Wednesday, May 31st, 2017

Tickets are now on sale for the Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night fundraiser on Wednesday, June 21.

Shelby Cooper, co-chair of the event, says a record number of coaches are attending the event, which includes cocktail hour, dinner, and live and silent auctions.

All proceeds go towards scholarships for current and future Texas A&M students from Brazos County.

Click here for ticket information.

Click below to hear Shelby Cooper visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

