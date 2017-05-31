Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night

Tickets are now on sale for the Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night fundraiser on Wednesday, June 21.

Shelby Cooper, co-chair of the event, says a record number of coaches are attending the event, which includes cocktail hour, dinner, and live and silent auctions.

All proceeds go towards scholarships for current and future Texas A&M students from Brazos County.

ShelbyCooper052517