Astros, Rangers Pick up Tuesday Night Wins

Altuve, Astros top Twins 7-2 behind strong start from Fiers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Jose Altuve had four hits and two RBIs, Mike Fiers struck out eight over six innings in his bid to retain a spot in Houston’s banged-up rotation, and the major league-leading Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Alex Bregman homered and drove in two runs, providing further support for Fiers (2-2) in his best of 10 starts this season.

Fiers fell behind 2-0 in the first when Eddie Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk and Byron Buxton followed with an infield single, but Astros hacked their way back against Twins starter Jose Berrios (3-1).

Bregman hit a sacrifice fly in the third, and Berrios loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth. He gave up only one run thanks to a double play.

But in the fifth, Altuve smashed a line drive at third baseman Ehire Adrianza, who missed with a swipe of his glove as the ball landed in left field for a two-run single and a 4-2 Houston lead.

Andrus drives in 5 as Texas Rangers beat Tampa Bay Rays 9-5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ Elvis Andrus had a career-high five RBIs, including a tying three-run homer in the seventh inning, Jared Hoying hit a tiebreaking single that missed going out by about a foot and the Texas Rangers rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5 on Tuesday night.

Andrus’ two-out drive deep into the visiting bullpen ended a stretch of five scoreless innings from the Tampa Bay bullpen after Matt Andriese left in the second with a mild groin strain.

Hoying’s liner off the top of the wall in right came with the bases loaded and one out in a four-run eighth against Chase Whitley (1-1), breaking a 5-5 tie. After a sacrifice fly from Shin-Soo Choo, Andrus’ single to left scored two more.