UPDATE: DWI Arrest Follows Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Texas Avenue was closed for seven hours this morning while College Station police investigated a fatal motorcycle accident.

According to CSPD, a truck leaving the drive of Days Inn pulled in front of a southbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the bed of the truck and was thrown several feet.

The 22 year-old from Bryan, who was wearing a helmet, died.

The driver of the truck, 36 year old Andrew Guedea of College Station was arrested for DWI.

UPDATE at 6:55 a.m.

The two northbound lanes are now open. The southbound lanes are still closed for further investigation.

—————————————————————-

The 2500 block of Texas Avenue will be shut down in both directions for several hours this morning while College Station police investigate an accident that happened around 3 a.m.

The identity of the motorcycle rider is being withheld until his family is notified. The accident is still under investigation.