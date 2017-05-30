UPDATE: DWI Arrest Follows Fatal Motorcycle Accident

UPDATE: DWI Arrest Follows Fatal Motorcycle AccidentFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, May 30th, 2017 UPDATE at 10:05 a.m.
Texas Avenue was closed for seven hours this morning while College Station police investigated a fatal motorcycle accident.
According to CSPD, a truck leaving the drive of Days Inn pulled in front of a southbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, traveling at a high rate of speed, struck the bed of the truck and was thrown several feet.
The 22 year-old from Bryan, who was wearing a helmet, died.
The driver of the truck, 36 year old Andrew Guedea of College Station was arrested for DWI.
UPDATE at 6:55 a.m.
The two northbound lanes are now open. The southbound lanes are still closed for further investigation.
The 2500 block of Texas Avenue will be shut down in both directions for several hours this morning while College Station police investigate an accident that happened around 3 a.m.
According to the report, a truck leaving the drive of Days Inn pulled in front of a southbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist struck the bed of the truck and was thrown several feet.
The rider, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died.
The identity of the motorcycle rider is being withheld until his family is notified. The accident is still under investigation.
