Three Inmates Walk Away From Bryan’s Federal Women’s Prison Camp

From the Bryan Federal Women’s Prison Camp

On Saturday, May 27, 2017, at approximately 10:15 pm, inmates Edith Lara, Ysenia Frausto, and Brenda Rosas were discovered missing from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas.

Ms. Lara is a 38 year old Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds. Ms. Lara was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas to 70 months for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

Ms. Rosas is a 27 year old Hispanic female with black hair, brown eyes, and is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Ms. Rosas was sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to 135-months for Conspiracy to Import More than 500 Grams of Methamphetamine.

Ms. Frausto is a 27 year old Hispanic female with brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5’0” tall and weighs 180 pounds. Ms. Frausto was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to 46-months for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Actual Methamphetamine.

The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were notified and an internal investigation was initiated.

Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (713) 539-0232.

FPC Bryan is a minimum security facility that houses approximately 900 female offenders in Bryan, Texas.