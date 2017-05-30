Powers Retiring as Bryan High head baseball coach

David Powers has announced that he is retiring.

“Every Coach wants to be remembered as having had a positive impact on kids and their school, without reservation I can say that David Powers exemplified that every day.” Ross Rogers, Bryan High

“David epitomizes what coaching is all about. He is a man of great character and has spent his career as a servant leader. Coach Powers didn’t just teach his players baseball, but taught them how to be men of character. He is a great example of the enormous positive impact a Coach can have on young men and women’s lives. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his retirement.” Lance Angel, Athletic Director

“In his 34 years in BISD, Coach David Powers has been teaching and leading young men, mostly through the Bryan High Baseball program. During his tenure as Head Baseball Coach, he has given a great deal to the students and athletes at Bryan High School. I have had the honor and privilege of being able to see Coach Powers in action over the last four years, both in the classroom and on the field, and can say that I’ve not worked with many better than David Powers. Coach Powers will be greatly missed by all, but we wish him all the best as he enters retirement.” Lane Buban, Bryan High Principal

226-162-6

2008 District Champions (31-7-1 Regional Quarterfinalists) School record 31 wins.

2012 District Champions (29-9 Regional Finalists)

10 playoff appearances, Area Round 3 times, Regional Quarterfinals 2 times (2008 & 2016), Regional Finalists (2012).

26 game district win streak from 2007-2009.

Started in 1983 at Stephen F. Austin as 8th grade FB and 9th grade soccer coach. Worked at SFA 7 years, Anson Jones 2 years, Lamar 6 years, and Bryan HS for 20 years, coaching football, soccer, track, and baseball. Campus Athletic Coordinator at Anson Jones, SFA, and Lamar. 4 years varsity football under Marty Criswell and Bob Bellard. Assistant Coach/Pitching Coach 1996-2004 under Harry Francis.

Story courtesy of Bryan ISD