Next State Budget Includes Start Up Money For Texas Tech Veterinary School

For the first time, Texas A&M’s veterinary school will have in-state competition.

State lawmakers representing Texas Tech announced the next state budget includes $4.1 million dollars to start a veterinary school in Lubbock.

Their news release says this will go a long ways to address the lack of large animal veterinarians in Texas.

A&M system chancellor John Sharp pointed out the Tech board of regents opposed the plan as did a study from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Last November, A&M opened a $120 million dollar veterinary teaching complex in College Station.

And last January, the system announced the flagship campus would begin partnerships with four system schools, including Tarleton, West Texas A&M, A&M-Kingsville, and Prairie View A&M. Those partnerships would add veterinary faculty and researchers to the sister institutions.

News release from the office of Texas Senator Charles Perry:

Sen. Charles Perry, Rep. Dustin Burrows, Rep. John Frullo, and Rep. John T. Smithee released the following statement regarding the inclusion of $4.1 million in the state budget (General Appropriations Act, Senate Bill 1) for Texas Tech University to open a veterinary school. The House passed the budget 135-14 and the Senate passed the budget 30-1.

“Rural Texas depends on agriculture as an economic driver, and the lack of large animal veterinarians in Texas can have a devastating effect on our communities. The inclusion of $4.1 million in the state budget to establish a veterinary school at Texas Tech University will go a long way in addressing this need.

The overwhelming support for the funding of a veterinary school at Texas Tech University goes to show that both chambers and both political parties understand how important this is to rural Texas. This school will ensure students receive high quality veterinary skills and education for large animal practice in high need areas.

We want to personally thank all the budget conferees, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Joe Straus, and our colleagues, especially Chairwoman Jane Nelson and Chairman John Zerwas, who led the budget process.”

Statement from Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp provided by the system office:

“My congratulations to Sen. Charles Perry for getting it in the appropriations bill,” Sharp said. “The Coordinating Board study was against it. Even the Tech board opposed it. But he came in ‘guns up’ and got it for Tech.”