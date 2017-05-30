Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies Find Dead Man in Home

Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies Find Dead Man in HomeFeatured Stories, News Tuesday, May 30th, 2017
The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Wilcox Lane off Tabor Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a phone call about an unknown problem.
According to the report, deputies found a dead man. The area has been closed off to the public, while the investigation takes place.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 361-4900.
