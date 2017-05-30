Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputies Find Dead Man in Home

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Wilcox Lane off Tabor Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a phone call about an unknown problem.

According to the report, deputies found a dead man. The area has been closed off to the public, while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 361-4900.