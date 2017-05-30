Arrests For Filing A False Report, DWI After A Garage Is Hit, & A Local Man’s Third Time In Jail This Year

For the third time this month, College Station police make an arrest on a charge of filing a false report. 21 year old Chancellor Mitchell of College Station told police, according to his arrest report, that he was trying to get a friend out of the house more. That’s why he called the friends house last month, told the friends roommate he was an Atmos Energy employee, and told everyone in the house to evacuate because of the risk of a natural gas explosion. The roommate called Atmos, who in turn contacted CSPD. Police brought in the bomb squad and considered evacuating the neighborhood south of Oakwood Intermediate School. Atmos cleared the house on Glade Street and PD found nothing suspicious. About one hour later, police learned the suspect’s identity through other occupants of the evacuated home. Officers found Mitchell and he admitted to making the call. Mitchell, who was arrested last week, is out of jail on a bond promising he will appear at future court hearings.

College Station police arrested a Grimes County man after witnesses reported his car knocked a hole in the garage of a home on Deacon Drive then took off. According to the arrest report, a patrol officer found 35 year old Jerald Phelps of Shiro stopped along Rock Prairie Road between Bird Pond and Fitch attempting to fix a tire. Phelps is out of jail on bonds totaling $6,000 following his arrest for DWI and striking the garage.

A Bryan man went to jail for the third time this year last Friday night. Bryan police made a nighttime traffic stop on a car with only one working headlight. That led to the arrest of 30 year old Frederick Burrell, Jr. for driving with a suspended license with prior convictions. He is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond and paying $965 in fines from two prior traffic convictions. According to his arrest report, Burrell has had his drivers license suspended 15 times. Online jail records show he was arrested twice in January, by College Station police for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and by A&M police for driving without a license.