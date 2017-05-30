2nd UPDATE: Person Of Interest Identified In Death Of A Rural Brazos County Man

The Brazos County sheriff’s office has released the identity of someone they are looking for in the death of a local man early Tuesday morning.

28 year old Matthew Brown is described as a person of interest in the death of 53 year old Larry Goodman Jr.

Chief deputy Jim Stewart says Brown and Goodman knew each other.

Stewart says an undisclosed altercation led to Goodman’s death outside the home of a a third person north of Bryan.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Tuesday afternoon update:

Brazos County sheriff’s investigators have spent all day at a home north of Bryan.

That’s after finding the body of a dead man on a driveway outside a home on Wilcox Lane, which is located off FM 974 north of FM 2223.

The man was identified as 53 year old Larry Goodman Jr. of rural Brazos County.

Chief deputy Jim Stewart said Goodman did not live at the home, but was there with people he knew.

Stewart says Goodman’s “associates” were still there when the first deputies arrived.

The only visible wound Goodman had was on his head, which Stewart declined to identify.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Original story:

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Wilcox Lane off Tabor Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning after receiving a phone call about an unknown problem.

According to the report, deputies found a dead man. The area has been closed off to the public, while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 361-4900.