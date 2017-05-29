Phillips’ Season Ends at NCAA Championships

SUGAR GROVE, Illinois — Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips saw his spectacular sophomore campaign draw to a close on Sunday as Phillips finished in a tie for 127th at the 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Rich Harvest Farms.

Phillips (73-79-77=229, +13) carded a round of five-over par Sunday to miss the cut as the field was trimmed to 15 teams and nine individuals not on one of those teams.

The Huntsville, Texas, native enjoyed one the best seasons in school history during his second campaign in Aggieland as he claimed a pair of individual wins, nine top-10 finishes and was named First Team All-SEC as well as to the PING All-Central Region Team.

Phillips’ season scoring average of 71.15 not only led the Aggies but ranked 10th in school history while his 29 rounds of par or better were the most in a single season by an Aggie golfer.

Complete team and individual results from the NCAA Championship as well as live scoring from Monday’s final round of stroke play can be at GolfStat.com.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics