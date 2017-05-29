Bryan’s Camelot Park Receives A State Grant

State money will help improve a Bryan city park.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced Camelot Park, across Villa Maria from Blinn College, was awarded a grant of $104,500 dollars.

The grant will go towards a new concrete trail, a bridge, ADA accessible ramps and parking, stairs, and a retaining wall.

Bryan is among 22 locations that are sharing $3.5 million dollars for trail-related projects.

Click HERE for the news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.