Bryan’s Camelot Park Receives A State Grant

Bryan’s Camelot Park Receives A State GrantFeatured Stories, News Monday, May 29th, 2017
State money will help improve a Bryan city park.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced Camelot Park, across Villa Maria from Blinn College, was awarded a grant of $104,500 dollars.
The grant will go towards a new concrete trail, a bridge, ADA accessible ramps and parking, stairs, and a retaining wall.
Bryan is among 22 locations that are sharing $3.5 million dollars for trail-related projects.
Click HERE for the news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Posted by Bill Oliver on May 29 2017. Filed under Featured Stories, News.