B/CS Memorial Day Program

How to respect Memorial Day was part of the message from this year’s speaker at the twin cities all veterans Memorial Day program.

John Hince of the Bryan American Legion asked the audience if they had watched television earlier in the day. Hince said the next time heard someone on TV say have a happy Memorial Day, he might have to throw something through his TV.

Hince wished for a solemn and contemplative Memorial Day, adding if there is something to celebrate, it’s about celebrating in a spiritual way those in the military who gave their lives so we can be free.

This year’s program was held at the Bryan VFW. Other speakers included the VFW’s John Velasquez, Conrad Pauling of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter 200, and Dr. Benny Holland of the Bryan Elks Lodge 159.