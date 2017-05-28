Texas A&M Softball Headed To The College World Series

From Texas A&M athletics:

The Texas A&M softball team punched its ticket to the Women’s College World Series with a 5-3 victory at Tennessee Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Aggies will make their eighth appearance at the WCWS and their first since going back-to-back in 2007 and 2008.

Tennessee (48-12) grabbed an early 3-0 after the first two innings. In the first, the Volunteers scored on a Brooke Vines single to left and plated two more on an Aubrey Leach sacrifice fly and a throwing error in the second.

The Aggies (47-11) responded with four runs in the third, highlighted by a Riley Sartain three-run homer. Kaitlyn Alderink reached on a fielding error and moved to second on a Tori Vidales single to right. After Kristen Cuyos was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Ashley Walters plated Alderink with a sacrifice fly. Sartain then blasted her 12th dinger of the season with a no-doubter that hit off the light pole in left.

Texas A&M doubled its lead in the fifth as Tori Vidales led off the frame with a solo shot to left, her 17th of the season.

Trinity Harrington earned the win throwing a six-hit complete game, giving up three runs, two earned and a strikeout. Matty Moss suffered the loss, giving up five runs, one earned with three walks in 4.0 innings of work.

Texas A&M will face Florida in the first round with time and TV affiliate to be determined. Ticket information for the Women’s College World Series is pending at this time and will be announced as soon as details are confirmed.