Woman Who Admits To Fourth DWI Doesn’t Report To Prison Until June

A central Texas woman has admitted driving drunk for the fourth and fifth times.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced 50 year old Jana Street of Temple…formerly of Bryan…will be serving a six year prison term.

According to prosecutor Ashley Martin, Street will return to the courthouse June 15th for the formal sentencing.

Until then, Street remains out on bond.

Last month, Street pleaded guilty to her fourth DWI conviction. That followed a crash last August in Bryan near the intersection of Texas and Villa Maria. Her blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .277.

At the time of her arrest, she was on probation for evading arrest in Robertson County, where she told officers she had been drinking at that time.

Street asked for probation from her latest DWI. Prosecutors objected due to repeated failed attempts at rehabilitation among other things.