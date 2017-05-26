TEXAS A&M SET TO FACE TENNESSEE IN NCAA SUPER REGIONAL

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M softball team continues its run in the NCAA Softball Championship against Tennessee in the Super Regionals beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Texas A&M enters the weekend with a 45-10 record and is led by Riley Sartain , who leads the team with a .358 average and 44 RBI. Tori Vidales paces the Aggies with 16 home runs and is tied for first on the team in RBI at 44. Texas A&M holds a 1.78 team ERA, led by Trinity Harrington (13-2, 1.56) and Samantha Show (19-6, 1.78 ERA). Lexi Smith claims a 12-1 record and a 1.57 ERA.

Last time out, the Aggies swept the College Station Regional, defeating Texas Southern, 14-0, and Texas State and Texas, 3-1. Keeli Milligan led the team, batting 7-for-10 with two doubles, four runs and an RBI. Milligan also recorded two stolen bases. Show tossed two complete games and struck out seven in 14 innings. Smith blanked Texas Southern with a two-hitter and nine strikeouts.

Tennessee, the nation’s No. 8 seed, is 47-10 after winning the Knoxville Regional, which featured Ohio State, USC Upstate and Longwood. The Volunteers are led by Meghan Gregg, who dons a .440 average with 14 home runs and 77 RBI. Brooke Vines is hitting .388 with four homers and 57 RBI. In the circle, Matty Moss is 25-2 with a 1.67 and 186 strikeouts in 180.2 innings. Caylan Arnold is 20-8 with a 2.00 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 150.2 innings.

The Aggies are making their sixth appearance in the Super Regionals since the format was adopted in 2005. The Knoxville Super Regional marks the first appearance in Supers since 2013. The Aggies hold an all-time record of 6-5 and advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 2005, 2007 and 2008.

Coverage of Friday and Saturday’s game can be seen on ESPN2, while Sunday’s contest can be seen on ESPN with Alex Loeb and Megan Willis on the call. All three games can be heard locally on Willy 1550 AM.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics