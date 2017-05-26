Red Sox Win 4th Straight, 6-2 Over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) _ Drew Pomeranz pitched six strong innings and tied his career high

with 11 strikeouts to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Texas

Rangers Thursday night.

Xander Bogaerts and Deven Marrero hit their first home runs of the season

helping Boston to their fourth straight win.

Pomeranz (4-3) made it as far as six innings for the third time this season and

beat Texas for the first time in nine career outings.

Elvis Andrus homered and Nomar Mazara had two hits and an RBI for Texas, which

has lost four of five overall and has lost 15 of 21 on the road.

Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland had RBI singles in the first inning as

Boston got to Rangers pitcher Nick Martinez (1-3) early.