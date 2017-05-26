Marisnick Homers in 8th to Lift Astros Past Tigers, 7-6

HOUSTON (AP) _ Jake Marisnick hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning

for Houston’s fourth homer of the game, lifting the Astros to a 7-6 victory over

the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

The Tigers tied it 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Jose Iglesias doubled off

reliever Luke Gregerson (2-1) to drive in Andrew Romine.

Marisnick’s homer to deep center off Detroit reliever Alex Wilson (1-2) gave

Houston the lead back. Ken Giles got the last three outs for his 13th save as

the Astros won three of four from the Tigers.

Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and Juan Centeno all homered off Justin

Verlander in Houston’s five-run fourth that gave the Astros a 5-3 lead.

Justin Upton’s RBI single in the fifth pulled the Tigers within one, before

Evan Gattis’ run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning extended Houston’s

lead to 6-4. Upton then homered in the seventh to pull Detroit within one again.