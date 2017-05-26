More Legislation Headed To The Governor While Greg Abbott Fires Joke About Reporters At A Gun Range

Governor signs law making Texas gun fees nation’s lowest

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Gov. Greg Abbott has visited a gun range to sign a law reducing Texas’ fees for licenses to carry handguns to the lowest in the nation.

The Republican endorsed Friday a law dropping to $40, from $140, the cost of first-time permits, and from $70 to $40 fees for 5-year-renewals. Abbott then took target practice, as he often does after signing gun bills.

The National Rifle Association said Texas’ gun carry fees are now America’s lowest.

It’ll cost Texas nearly $22 million in its 2018-2019 budget, despite the oil-price slump leaving the state up to $6 billion short of being able to maintain current spending levels.

Still, supporters argued that Texas’ high, past fees made many people travel to other states to obtain cheaper licenses they could use back home.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Texas governor cracks joke about reporters at gun range

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is drawing criticism for cracking a joke about reporters at a gun range.

Abbott took some target practice Friday, after signing a bill reducing fees for state handgun licenses. The San Antonio Express-News reported that when he was given his target sheet, Abbott joked he would carry it with him in case he sees any reporters.

The quip came days after Montana Republican Greg Gianforte was charged with misdemeanor assault when he was accused of body-slamming a reporter the day before he was elected to Congress.

Abbott’s joke drew a rebuke from the national gun control advocacy group Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, which called it “dangerous and out of line.”

Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___________________________________________________________________________________

Texas Legislature passes letting first responders carry guns

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A bill allowing volunteer firefighters and first responders to bring their guns into restricted areas has cleared the state Legislature.

It pertains to volunteer emergency personnel who have concealed carry licenses, and passed the House on a final, 136-9 vote Friday.

The proposal now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott. He’s expected to sign it, though it will become law automatically without his approval, unless he vetoes it.

Proponents say the legislation protects first responders arriving to potentially dangerous scenes, and lets them get there faster since they won’t have to worry about stashing their guns beforehand.

But opponents noted that first responders don’t receive extra training to carry their guns and worried about unintended consequences.

The bill is one of several loosening firearms restrictions this legislative session in Texas.

__________________________________________________________________________________

Texas OKs requiring schools to teach sex abuse prevention

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas children as young as 5 could soon be taught how to better ward off sex abuse.

The state Legislature has approved a requirement for all public schools to provide sexual abuse prevention training to students.

The measure heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk after final House passage Friday on a 136-9 vote.

It mandates that both elementary and secondary schools offer age-appropriate, research-based training to promote self-protection and prevent abuse and human trafficking.

The schools must provide the instruction twice a year, and explain the content of course materials both on their websites and in a handbook.

The bill is designed to combat an increase in reports of sexual abuse and trafficking in Texas.

Abbott can either sign or veto the bill or allow it to become law automatically.

________________________________________________________________________________

Texas OKs bill allowing donations to help analyze rape kits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas Legislature has approved a bill allowing drivers to offer donations to help the state clear its backlog of untested rape kits, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas has about 3,800 untested kits at state labs, and thousands more in cities such as Dallas and Austin. Processing a single one can cost up to $2,000.

The bipartisan proposal asks Texans renewing their driver licenses to donate $1 or more for rape kits awaiting analysis.

Advocates say that while this particular donation approach is new, crowdfunding isn’t. In 2007, Texas enacted a $5 fee from sexually oriented businesses to help finance initiatives like rape crisis centers and programs for sexual assault survivors.

Abbott hasn’t said if he’ll sign the bill, but it becomes law automatically unless he vetoes it.