Former Consol Teacher Arrested For Having An Improper Relationship With A Student

A former teacher at Consolidated High School is accused of having an improper relationship with a Consol student.

33 year old Matthew Thompson of Bryan, who refused to be interviewed by College Station police according to his arrest report, is out of jail on a bond promising he will appear at future court hearings.

Another teacher notified CSPD of the allegations on April 20th. The College Station school district placed Thompson on administrative leave the next day. And two days after that, Thompson resigned.

The student told detectives she and Thompson were friends for several months. That led to consentual sex during spring break at a local hotel…with the understanding that no one was to know.

According to the arrest report, police collected evidence that included credit card receipts and security video from the hotel, along with social media posts and text messages.

CSISD said Thompson was in his first year with the district as a physics teacher, and he had eight years of teaching experience.

Statement from CSISD:

A&M Consolidated High School physics teacher Matthew Thompson resigned on Sunday, April 23, in the midst of an on-going investigation at the time by College Station PD into an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Upon learning of the allegations, College Station ISD immediately placed Thompson on administrative leave on Friday, April 21.

CSISD fully cooperated with College Station PD during the investigation. Accusations of a staff member engaging in this type of conduct are unsettling, and if proven to be true, completely unacceptable and not tolerable. The safety and well-being of students is the top priority of CSISD.