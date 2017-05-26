CS Council Approves Economic Development Money Towards Street Extension

The city of College Station’s economic development fund is helping pay for a street extension to open up land for building apartments and commercial businesses.

The city council at its last meeting, without discussion, approved spending up to $250,000 dollars to help pay for extending Dartmouth about two blocks south of Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Developers have two years to start the first phase among other requirements to receive 25 percent of the construction cost.

The city’s contract with the developer is subject to Brazos County entering an agreement where the county could put money into a second extension.

To finish the Dartmouth extension to Texas near Brothers Boulevard, more right of way would have to be acquired.

County commissioners have not taken action on the Dartmouth project.

Click HERE to read and download the background information provided to the College Station city council.