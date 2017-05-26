Bryan Council Pursues More State Grants For Sidewalks & Hike And Bike Trails

The Bryan city council has approved staff requests to spend nearly $2 million dollars to get almost $3 million in state money for new sidewalks and hike and bike trails.

The council also asked staff to ask the Bryan school district to support the applications that were made to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

That’s because one project directly impacts three Bryan elementary schools and the paths of three other projects pass three other schools.

Before approving the applications, councilman Buppy Simank asked if BISD could make a financial contribution.

City staff believed school district money could not go towards off-campus projects. But city engineer Paul Kaspar says their application will be strengthened by support letters and the district recommending where to install sidewalks as part of the state’s “safe routes to schools” program.

City manager Kean Register added BISD’s chief financial officer liked the current arrangement, which involves no financial contribution.

The city is pursuing TxDOT money to help pay for new sidewalks around Sul Ross, Johnson, and Kemp. And the city has proposed hike and bike trails along Coulter that would go past Stephen F. Austin, along Villa Maria that would go past Mary Branch, and along the freeway’s northbound frontage road past Rayburn.

Click below for discussion from the Bryan city council meeting on May 16, 2017.

Click HERE to read and download information about the city’s Safe Routes To Schools application.

Click HERE to read and download information about the city’s Coulter Street trail application.

Click HERE to read and download information about the city’s Villa Maria Road trail application.

Click HERE to read and download information about the city’s trail application for the northbound freeway service road.