Home » Bit of Info » Bit of Info: Dude Looks Like a Lady… Or Steven Tyler

Bit of Info: Dude Looks Like a Lady… Or Steven Tyler

Posted by Bit of Info Friday, May 26th, 2017
Bit-of-Info-172-Dude-Looks-Like-a-Lady-052617.mp3

Bit of Info: Dude Looks Like a Lady… Or Steven Tyler – May 25th 2017 – A male criminal tries to evade police by dressing like a woman… Not only does it not work, he doesn’t even look much like a woman… In fact, he looks more like Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler… who, of course, sang the song “Dude Looks Like a Lady”… How specifically ironic!

To see just how much the perp resembles the singer, CLICK HERE

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116204

Posted by on May 26 2017. Filed under Bit of Info.

© 2017 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-