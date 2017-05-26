Bit of Info: Dude Looks Like a Lady… Or Steven TylerBit of Info Friday, May 26th, 2017 Bit-of-Info-172-Dude-Looks-Like-a-Lady-052617.mp3
Bit of Info: Dude Looks Like a Lady… Or Steven Tyler – May 25th 2017 – A male criminal tries to evade police by dressing like a woman… Not only does it not work, he doesn’t even look much like a woman… In fact, he looks more like Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler… who, of course, sang the song “Dude Looks Like a Lady”… How specifically ironic!
To see just how much the perp resembles the singer, CLICK HERE
Posted by Brad Mitchell on May 26 2017.