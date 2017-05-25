Texas A&M Women Finish No. 16 in ITA Rankings

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is No. 16 in the final 2017 Oracle/ITA Women’s National Team Rankings, released today by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Under the direction of second-year head coach Mark Weaver , the Aggies, who were No. 21 in the preseason rankings released on Jan. 4, went 18-13 and advanced to the NCAA Championship round of 16, where they fell to No. 1 seed and eventual national champion Florida.

This marks the sixth consecutive year the Aggies have finished ranked in the top 20. Last year, Texas A&M was No. 19 in the final rankings following Weaver’s first season at the helm of the Aggies.

The Southeastern Conference leads the nation with six teams ranked in the final top 16, as well as 11 teams ranked in the top 25.

Rank Avg School Previous 1 86.63 University of Florida 1 2 79.69 Stanford 6 3 77.55 Ohio State University 2 4 76.66 Vanderbilt University 3 5 75.92 North Carolina 4 6 67.55 University of Georgia 5 7 65.32 Texas Tech University 7 8 62.95 Pepperdine 12 9 61.31 Georgia Tech 8 10 61.17 Oklahoma State University 9 11 56.71 University of Michigan 10 12 53.46 Duke University 15 13 52.97 California 13 14 52.97 Auburn University 11 15 51.84 University of South Carolina 14 16 45.75 Texas A&M University 20 17 44.99 Baylor University 16 18 42.87 University of Kentucky 17 19 39.39 University of Arkansas 19 20 38.14 Mississippi State University 18 21 36.75 LSU 21 22 34.88 University of Texas at Austin 22 23 32.34 UCLA 23 24 30.21 University of Tennessee 24 25 28.16 University of Miami (Florida) 28

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics