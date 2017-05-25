Texas A&M Women Finish No. 16 in ITA Rankings

Texas A&M Women Finish No. 16 in ITA RankingsSports Thursday, May 25th, 2017
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s tennis team is No. 16 in the final 2017 Oracle/ITA Women’s National Team Rankings, released today by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Under the direction of second-year head coach Mark Weaver, the Aggies, who were No. 21 in the preseason rankings released on Jan. 4, went 18-13 and advanced to the NCAA Championship round of 16, where they fell to No. 1 seed and eventual national champion Florida.
This marks the sixth consecutive year the Aggies have finished ranked in the top 20. Last year, Texas A&M was No. 19 in the final rankings following Weaver’s first season at the helm of the Aggies.
The Southeastern Conference leads the nation with six teams ranked in the final top 16, as well as 11 teams ranked in the top 25.
|Rank
|Avg
|School
|Previous
|1
|86.63
|University of Florida
|1
|2
|79.69
|Stanford
|6
|3
|77.55
|Ohio State University
|2
|4
|76.66
|Vanderbilt University
|3
|5
|75.92
|North Carolina
|4
|6
|67.55
|University of Georgia
|5
|7
|65.32
|Texas Tech University
|7
|8
|62.95
|Pepperdine
|12
|9
|61.31
|Georgia Tech
|8
|10
|61.17
|Oklahoma State University
|9
|11
|56.71
|University of Michigan
|10
|12
|53.46
|Duke University
|15
|13
|52.97
|California
|13
|14
|52.97
|Auburn University
|11
|15
|51.84
|University of South Carolina
|14
|16
|45.75
|Texas A&M University
|20
|17
|44.99
|Baylor University
|16
|18
|42.87
|University of Kentucky
|17
|19
|39.39
|University of Arkansas
|19
|20
|38.14
|Mississippi State University
|18
|21
|36.75
|LSU
|21
|22
|34.88
|University of Texas at Austin
|22
|23
|32.34
|UCLA
|23
|24
|30.21
|University of Tennessee
|24
|25
|28.16
|University of Miami (Florida)
|28
For the complete final team rankings, go to http://www.itatennis.com/ResultsAndRankings/Rankings/Oracle_ITA_Division_I_Women_s_Collegiate_Tennis_Rankings/Oracle_ITA_Division_I_Women_s_National_Team_Ranking_-_May_24.htm
Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Aggie fans also can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN or on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/?ref=tn_tnmn#!/pages/Aggie-Womens-Tennis/143874782434654
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=116154