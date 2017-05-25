Texas A&M Elevates Enrollment And Academic Services To The University’s Cabinet

Citing the important innovations and superior service of reporting units, Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young has announced the appointment of Joseph Pettibon II as Vice President for Enrollment and Academic Services.

“I am very pleased to recognize the exceptional work of Joe and his academic services team with this appointment,” said Young. “His counsel has been invaluable to Texas A&M over his more than 20-year career and, in today’s complex higher education environment, the mission critical elements of academic services he leads are central to our decision making and leadership among our peers.”

Pettibon currently serves as Associate Vice President reporting to the Provost & Executive Vice President.

His responsibilities include oversight of the following offices: Admissions, Registrar, Scholarships & Financial Aid, the Career Center, International Student Services, the Provost IT Office, Enterprise Information Systems, Academic Affairs Business Services, and Data and Research Services. In addition, he manages the financial affairs of the Office of the Provost and serves as the university liaison to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

Pettibon has been responsible for the current configuration of Academic Services since October 2010. His career at Texas A&M spans 23 years including roles in Scholarships & Financial Aid and academic business services. He has represented Texas A&M on state- and national-level dialogues on admissions, financial aid and higher education administration. He has previously served as President of the Texas Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, Chair of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Financial Aid Advisory Committee, and national negotiated rulemaking committees with Department of Education and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

“Today’s announcement, merely elevates this important position to the level of Vice President and formally joins the President’s Cabinet,” offered Dr. Karan L. Watson, Provost & Executive Vice President. “Joe’s diligence, steadfast management and effective leadership of some of the university’s most critical academic services warrants his promotion and the elevation of Enrollment and Academic Services to the University Cabinet level.”

Joe received his bachelor of science degree in computer science from Texas A&M. He and his wife Jennifer reside in College Station where they raise their family.