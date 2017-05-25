Residents Of Bryan Neighborhood In Fourth Year Of Asking City Council For Assistance

As the Bryan city council prepares to approve its next two year capital improvements plan (CIP), residents in one neighborhood keep asking for assistance.

Some of the property owners in Castle Heights, along Highway 21 east of the freeway, have been asking for the same things for three and a half years.

During the last council meeting, speakers challenged the council’s preliminary decision to extend Thornberry Drive, which is ranked below the extension of Clark Street in their neighborhood.

The group also continued to ask for cleaning out a tributary of Carter Creek that goes through their neighborhood.

Citing state law, there was no response from anyone on the council to comments from seven speakers during the public comment portion of their last meeting.

The council will take final action on the next CIP this August or September.

Click HERE to read and download the Bryan CIP presentation given to the city council on May 16, 2017.

Click below to hear some of the comments from Castle Heights property owners speaking at the Bryan city council meeting on May 16, 2017.