Iglesias, Kinsler Lead Tigers to 6-3 Win Over Astros

Iglesias, Kinsler Lead Tigers to 6-3 Win Over AstrosSports Thursday, May 25th, 2017
HOUSTON (AP) _ Jose Iglesias finished a triple shy of the cycle, Ian Kinsler
had two hits and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros
6-3 Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid.
Iglesias, who scored three runs, doubled to lead off the eighth. He moved to
second on a single by Kinsler before scoring on Alex Avila’s RBI grounder off
Chris Devenski (3-3) to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead. Following an intentional
walk to Miguel Cabrera, Kinsler scored on Victor Martinez RBI grounder.
Iglesias then hit a two-run homer in the ninth.
In the third, Iglesias scored on Charlie Morton’s wild pitch before Kinsler
scored on Cabrera’s double-play grounder to give Detroit a 2-0 lead.
Shane Greene (1-0) retired all five batters he faced for the win.
