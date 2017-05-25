CS Council Approves Rezoning For A Large Housing Subdivision

The College Station city council approved with no discussion Thursday night, rezoning 368 acres of land between Arrington Road and Greens Prairie Road West and south of Whites Creek Lane for a new housing subdivision.

Developer Hunter Goodwin estimated 1,000 homes will be built on the former Margraves Ranch property. While the restricted suburban zoning that was approved allows up to four homes per acre, or a maximum of 1,472, Goodwin says land will be set aside for an extensive park system and roads.

Goodwin also said he will spend more than $3 million dollars on roadways, and deed restrictions will include no more than two unrelated occupants per home and there will be no short-term rentals.

Hear comments from Hunter Goodwin during WTAW’s The Infomaniacs and 5 p.m. newshour on Friday.

Five residents who live south of Margraves in the Nantucket and Indian Lakes subdivisions opposed the rezoning due to issues related to increased traffic volume.

The council also received e-mails from 26 people opposed to the rezoning.

Slideshow from Mitchell & Morgan engineers, representing the Margraves developer:

Slideshow from Elizabeth Varvel, one of the public speakers who opposed the rezoning:

Slideshow from the city of College Station: