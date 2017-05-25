College Station & Bryan City Councils Asked To Support A&M Research Bid Testing 5G Wireless

The College Station and Bryan city councils have been asked to support a Texas A&M research proposal involving faster wireless service.

Walt Magnussen, who directs A&M’s Internet Technology Evaluation Center, says the National Science Foundation is investing $400 million dollars in research money.

A&M is pursuing one of four $20 million dollar grants to test 5G service.

Dr. Magnussen asked for city assistance and input that will lead to the construction of an estimated eight 5G towers.

The research includes technology requiring faster data speeds.

Magnussen believes getting a grant will also spur economic development from other companies and do their own research and possibly locate here permanently.

Magnussen says AT&T and Verizon are projecting 5G service to become available in the next three to five years.

Click below for comments from Walt Magnussen to the Bryan city council on May 16, 2017.