Red Sox Score 7 in 7th to Beat Rangers 9-4 Thursday, May 25th, 2017
BOSTON (AP) _ Dustin Pedroia waved home the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch,
then singled in two more during Boston’s seven-run seventh inning on Wednesday
night and the Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 for their third straight
victory.
Chris Sale (5-2) struck out six, falling short in his attempt to become the
first pitcher in baseball’s modern era to strike out at least 10 batters in nine
straight games in one season. He allowed three earned runs, six hits and a walk
in 7 1/3 innings and received more runs of support in the seventh inning alone
than in any previous game this season.
Sam Dyson (1-5) faced seven batters in relief of Martin Perez and gave up four
hits, three walks _ two intentional _ and a wild pitch without retiring a
batter. Mike Napoli homered for Texas, which has lost three of four to follow a
10-game winning streak.
