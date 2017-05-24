Summer Volunteers Needed at Brazos Valley Food Bank

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is in need of individuals and organizations to volunteer this summer.

Rhonda Behrens, Distribution Manager, said the main thing they need help with is sorting food so it can be distributed to people in the community.

“Sorting involves checking for the quality, checking the food for cosmetic damage, making sure that the product is not expired,” said Behrens.

Summer volunteer shifts are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about summer volunteer opportunities at the Food Bank.

Click below to hear Rhonda Behrens visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

RhondaBehrens051617