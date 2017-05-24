Second Plea And Sentencing In May 2014 Fatality Crash In West Bryan

A second Bryan resident is headed to prison for their part in a traffic related death three years ago.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office reported as part of a plea agreement with 25 year old Ana Zuniga, she was sentenced to four years for manslaughter in the death of German Rodarte.

Rodarte was a passenger in a car that went off Sandy Point Road and went through a steel pipe fence.

Zuniga was accused of reckless conduct by consuming alcohol, then sitting in the lap of the driver…whose blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit…at the time of the May 2014 crash.

The driver, 24 year old Erick Sanchez-Zepeda, reached a plea agreement earlier this month and was sentenced to ten years for manslaughter.