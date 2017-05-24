CS School Board Continues Discussion On New Policy For Future Campus Boundary Changes

For the fourth consecutive month, the College Station school board has discussed their first written policy addressing future changes to campus boundary zones.

During last week’s board meeting, superintendent Clark Ealy reviewed trigger points to discuss boundary changes. One is building utilization and another is the percentage of low income students on each campus.

While Dr. Ealy recommended population limits between 85 and 115 percent of a building’s capacity, some board members discussed a range of between 90 and 110 percent.

Board member Michael Schaefer also brought up two issues raised by parents during CSISD boundary changes last year. Among issues to be discussed next month, are how to handle families who have dealt with changing schools multiple times and the distance to commute to and from schools.

The board is considering a process where they receive recommendations from administrators and collects feedback from the community by e-mail and at least two public forums.

