Congressman Bill Flores on WTAW

Representative Bill Flores of Bryan (R-TX) discussed President Trump’s trip overseas, the UK bombing, House action this week, President Trump’s budget, and more during his regular appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 24.

Click below to hear Bill Flores visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

