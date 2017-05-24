Bryan Man Admits To Two Murders

Consecutive life sentences in prison is the punishment for a Bryan man who admitted to murdering two women on the same day on the east and west sides of Bryan.

31 year old Danny Diaz admitted to stabbing Ashley Garcia and striking Vanessa Gonzales with his car.

Brazos County district attorney Jarvis Parsons says they remain perplexed about why Diaz killed the women in May 2015.

The victims did not know each other.

Parsons says Diaz will serve at least 60 years before he becomes eligible for parole.

And the DA says Diaz can not appeal the convictions or his punishment.

Click below for comments from Jarvis Parsons, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.