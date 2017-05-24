Another Late Night For Texas Lawmakers

Texas Senate revives full bathroom bill with late-night move

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas’ Republican-controlled Legislature is tying itself in knots over a transgender “bathroom bill.”

The state Senate voted 21-10 vote after 1 a.m. Wednesday to attach rules requiring transgender Texans to use public restrooms corresponding to their birth-certificate gender onto an otherwise unrelated proposal on county governments.

A full bill doing the same thing cleared the Senate in March but stalled in the House, which instead passed a scaled-back version applying only to schools on Sunday.

The late-night maneuver brings the wider bill back for now – but it’s on a bill by a Democrat who won’t accept the changes.

Meanwhile, the House’s bathroom bill rules were attached to a separate Senate bill whose author is rejecting them as too watered-down.

Compromise must be reached before Texas’ legislative session ends Monday.

_________________________________________________________________________

Texas House OKs allowing guns in parked cars at schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas House has voted to allow concealed carry permit holders to have guns in their locked cars parked outside schools.

Tentative approval came late Tuesday night as an amendment to an otherwise unrelated bill on school boards. Final House approval should come Wednesday.

The state Senate already approved a full, bipartisan bill seeking to do virtually the same thing.

A similar, full bill had died in the House without reaching a floor vote, but now lives on as an amendment.

It’s aimed at teachers and school employees who have licenses to carry concealed handguns and want to keep guns in their cars while at work.

Supporters say a number of teachers expressed interest in doing that, but were worried about violating state bans on guns on school grounds.

_______________________________________________________________________

Bill could turn back page, return power to Texas board of ed

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas Legislature is poised to give the state’s often-combative Board of Education more veto power over textbooks used statewide.

A bill approved Tuesday night in the House lets the board’s 15 elected members reject textbook content deemed not “suitable for the subject and grade level.”

It already cleared the state Senate but now returns there because of one change the House made.

Critics worry it weakens limits in place since 1995, which only allow the board to seek edits to textbooks for factual errors or to align with Texas curriculum. Even with those, board ideological battles over textbooks and curriculum have long raged.

Texas’ large textbook market can affect materials elsewhere.

The proposal’s sponsor doesn’t think it’ll spark board cultural wars, but admits some will “try to stretch” it.

______________________________________________________________________

Texas Senate OKs mandating reports on abortion complications

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas lawmakers are moving closer to requiring the collection of more-detailed reports about complications from abortions performed statewide.

The state Senate late Tuesday approved 22-9 a bill mandating that medical clinics report abortion complications, and that the state health department produce an annual report on that data.

The measure needs final Senate approval, likely to come Wednesday. It was already approved by the House, but would head back to that chamber because of changes the Senate made.

Supporters say the bill is necessary since health codes already require hospitals and clinics to report complications from surgeries and other major procedures – arguing that abortion patients need protecting.

Opponents counter that abortion is one of the safest procedures performed. They say the bill is more about conservative ideology than medicine.

____________________________________________________________________

Texas OKs fines for police not reporting civilian killings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The Texas Senate has approved a bill seeking new accountability standards for police departments reporting when an officer kills a civilian – sending it to the governor.

Senators passed the measure by Dallas Democratic Rep. Eric Johnson 28-3 on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the House first defeated the bill 71-70, but then moved to reconsider and easily approved it.

Johnson’s proposal creates a civil penalty for law enforcement agencies that fail to report officer-related deaths or injuries. Abbott can either sign or veto it, or let it automatically become law.

Law enforcement is already required to submit reports about officer-related deaths, but the bill would impose fines for failure to do so.

In a statement, Johnson said, “Texas can lead the nation in reducing fatal encounters involving law enforcement.”

___________________________________________________________________

Texas poised to make offenses against police hate crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas is moving closer to making offenses against police officers punishable as hate crimes.

The state Senate passed 30-1 on Tuesday a bill adding law enforcement agents to the list of groups targeted by bias or prejudice. Hate crimes against officers would include arson, criminal mischief, graffiti, unlawful restraint, assault and threats.

The proposal would increase penalties for any offenses committed against on-duty officers. It’s designed to create an environment of respect for law enforcement, and to prevent future acts of violence against them – especially following a sniper attack that killed five Dallas police officers last summer.

The bill previously passed the state House. Gov. Greg Abbott has been a vocal supporter.

Still, opponents have argued that hate crimes should apply to individuals’ innate identities, rather than their occupations.

____________________________________________________________________

Texas Senate approves banning drones over stadiums, jails

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Drone flights could soon face new restrictions in America’s largest conservative state.

The Texas Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to ban drones over sports arenas and jails.

The measure makes flying a drone intentionally over a stadium or correctional facility punishable by up to six months in jail. Multiple infractions may mean up to a year behind bars.

The regulation is designed to protect the public from weapons that drones could possibly carry, and to prevent drones from sneaking inmates drugs or contraband.

But opponents say the federal – not state – government is charged with overseeing airspace, and worry the bill could stifle the booming drone industry.

The legislation now returns to the House, which previously passed the measure banning all, not only intentional, drone flights over such facilities.

____________________________________________________________________

Texas Senate revives trying to limit abortion coverage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas lawmakers are reviving efforts to prohibit coverage of abortion by some health insurance plans with just a week left to deliver the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Texas Senate on Monday night once again sent the measure back to the House, where the original bill never received a vote. A similar effort also collapsed in 2015.

The proposal bars health insurance plans offered through the Obama administration’s health care law from covering abortions unless supplemental coverage is purchased. Opponents call it another effort by Texas Republicans to make abortion less accessible.

Texas never established health insurance exchanges under the Affordable Care Act, but state policies are offered via federal exchanges. Twenty-five states already restrict abortion coverage in plans purchased through exchanges.

The legislature adjourns May 29.

__________________________________________________________________

Texas moves to soften voter ID law after judge finds bias

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Republicans are moving to weaken a voter ID law and send it to Gov. Greg Abbott after a judge twice ruled that the original version deliberately tried to suppress minority voters.

The changes heading toward approval Tuesday by the GOP-controlled House wouldn’t expand the list of IDs that Texas has required since 2011. Gun licenses remain acceptable, but not college IDs.

The new law would let people without an ID cast a ballot if they sign an affidavit.

In April, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos reaffirmed that the original law intentionally discriminated. Democrats now want her to force Texas to get permission before changing election laws.

It would make Texas the first state under federal oversight since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 gutted the Voting Rights Act.