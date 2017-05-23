Bryan Police Update

Officer Kelley McKethan of the Bryan police department visits with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about a pair of crashes Tuesday morning involving a train, this week’s Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign, a new BPD video about what to do when you are stopped by the police, Wednesday’s visit in the twin cities by Special Olympics law enforcement torch run participants, reminders about deceptive business practices and scams, and locations of increased traffic enforcement.