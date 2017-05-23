Bryan Police Investigating Two Robberies

A local man intending to buy an undisclosed item in a Bryan neighborhood Friday night lost his money and he landed in the emergency room. The victim told police he grabbed on the suspects car when they started to drive away. The victim, who was in the 500 block of West Duncan, was dragged a short distance before letting go. He received hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A convenience store in west Bryan was the site of an armed robbery Monday morning. Police are looking for two men, whose descriptions were not released, in the holdup at the Easy Stop at FM 2818 and LaBrisa. No one was hurt and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.