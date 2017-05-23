Bryan Police Investigating Accidents Involving Train

One accident involving a train results in another accident and an arrest.

Bryan police responded to the 100 block of W. 32nd at 12:30 a.m. for a car stopped on the train tracks with a flat tire.

A train traveling on the tracks struck the unoccupied vehicle carrying it 20 feet down the tracks.

Just over an hour later, during the investigation, a southbound S-U-V drove under the railroad crossing arm and struck the train in the 200 block of North Sims Avenue.

David Rodriguez Sauceda, 55 of Bryan, was arrested for D-W-I and failing to yield right of way.

Courtesy of Bryan Police Department:

On May 23, 2017 at 12:30am Officers responded to the 100 block of W. 32nd to a vehicle that was on the train tracks. A Chevy Captiva 4door vehicle had stopped on the tracks with a flat tire. A train traveling on the tracks struck the unattended vehicle carrying the vehicle approximately 20 feet down the tracks. The vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries occurred.

During the investigation of the first incident, at approximately 1:45 am, a 2011 Toyota Rav4 traveling south drove under the railroad crossing arm and struck the train in the 200 block of N. Sims Ave. The driver, David Rodriguez Sauceda age 55 of Bryan, was arrested for DWI (enhanced 3rd or more) and Fail to yield right of way.