My Aggie Nation Podcast: Jo Evans previews the Super Regionals

In this week’s episode, A&M softball head coach Jo Evans discusses the changes her team has made since they faced Super Regional foe Tennessee at the end of the regular season. Also, hosts Travis L. Brown and Zach Taylor analyze the softball team’s reemergence through the College Station Regional and break down the A&M baseball team’s postseason odds.

