Theft Victim Catches Suspected Thieves & Police Arrest Two More Drivers With Lengthy Records

A College Station man returned to jail last weekend, three months after admitting in court to cutting his mother with a knife a year and a half ago. 19 year old Deanthony Williams was one of two men arrested Saturday night on charges of selling a stolen Xbox in the parking lot of the College Station police department. Williams and 19 year old Jahalil Brown of Bryan are out of jail after posting bond. The victim, who saw his game for sale on craigslist, got the suspects to meet him in the parking lot. Then the victim contacted police. According to online court records, Williams was sentenced to time served for misdemeanor family assault violence.

A Bryan man with 25 suspensions on his drivers license over the last seven years spent a brief time in jail Friday night after he was pulled over for not using his traffic signal. 31 year old Damian Gooden is out of jail on bond following his arrest by College Station police for driving with an invalid license with one prior conviction.

Bryan police following up on a hit and run crash Sunday night found the suspects car. According to the arrest report, 19 year old Charles Manuel of Bryan has 16 active suspensions on his drivers license. Manuel was arrested for driving with an invalid license with one prior conviction, displaying a fictitious vehicle registration, and warrants in two other Bryan municipal court traffic cases.