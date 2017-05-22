Texas A&M Advances to Super Regional with 3-1 Victory over Texas

COLLEGE STATION – The Texas A&M softball team advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals with a 3-1 victory over the Texas Longhorns Sunday afternoon at the Aggie Softball Complex.

In the teams’ first meeting in College Station since 2012, the Aggies (45-10) found themselves in an early hole as the Texas (33-26) put up the game’s first run up in the home half of the second. With runners on the corners and one out, Kaitlyn Washington plated Tuesday DerMargosian on a groundout to second.

In the third, Tori Vidales answered right back with a game-tying solo shot to right center, her 16th homer of the season and 50th of her career.

The Aggie offense kept the foot on the gas into the fourth, loading the bases with one out against Texas starter Tiarra Davis (8-11). Vidales blasted a two-RBI double off the wall in center, scoring Blake-Ann Fritsch and Erica Russell .

The three runs would be all Aggie starter Samantha Show (19-6) would need as the East Bernard, Texas, native finished with a complete game victory, her 14th of the season and second in as many days. The sophomore finished with four strikeouts as well as four hits allowed.

Keeli Milligan highlighted the Aggie offense during the weekend, hitting 7-for-10 in the Regional while walking twice and stealing a pair of bases. The Texas A&M pitching staff allowed just two runs in 19 innings of work fanning 16 while allowing just 12 hits.

With the win the Aggies will make their first appearance in a Super Regional since 2013 and will face Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn. Dates and times of the series is to be determined.

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics