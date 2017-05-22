Szeryk Tied for 10th Entering Final Round of NCAA Championship

SUGAR GROVE, Ill.- Texas A&M junior Maddie Szeryk is in a tie for 10th place after the second of three rounds at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships. Szeryk shot a 2-over 74 on Sunday to climb three places up the leaderboard.

Szeryk, a three time All-SEC selection, sits at 6-over 150 for the tournament, six strokes behind tournament leader Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest. Szeryk has made seven birdies, including five on Sunday, on the par 72 / 6,343 yard course at Rich Harvest Farms, ranking behind only Kupcho.

Szeryk tees off for the final round at 1:35 p.m. on Monday. The Golf Channel provides live coverage of the final round, starting at 3 p.m. and running until 7 p.m.

