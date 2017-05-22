Split Votes & Decisions On Requiring Seat Belts On School Buses

There is differing reaction from the Bryan and College Station school districts and area lawmakers to state legislation that is headed to the governor calling for school buses to have seat belts.

Quoting a Bryan ISD spokesman, “At this time we’re just monitoring the situation. We’ll see what happens.”

In College Station ISD, a spokesman tells WTAW News “It looks like we will be buying buses with seat belts going forward.” As for installing belts on existing buses, that is something CSISD officials have yet to talk about.

No additional state funding will be provided for seat belts, which supporters say cost an additional $7,000 thousand dollars per bus. School districts can opt out if they don’t have the money.

Local lawmakers were split over Senate Bill 693. Senator Charles Schwertner, who represents Brazos County, voted no, while Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham voted yes.

House members John Raney of Bryan and Kyle Kacal of College Station voted yes, while Leighton Schubert of Caldwell voted no.

Additional information from The Associated Press:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More Texas children could soon have seat belts on the buses they ride to school.

The state House approved legislation 91-43 on Thursday requiring new school buses, 2018 models and newer, to have safety belts. The Senate approved a similar measure last month.

Supporters say seat belts cost around $7,000 on new buses costing around $100,000 total. About 1.1 million students ride Texas school buses per day.

The proposal doesn’t include extra state funding, but schools districts can opt out if they can’t afford buses with seat belts.

Those opposing the bill say they aren’t anti-safety, but that installation is costly and schools can use funding for other priorities.

The Legislature approved $10 million for optional school bus seat belts in 2009, but very few school districts actually installed them.