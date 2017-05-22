South College Station Housing Developer Announces Road Improvements

Major road improvements are coming to a congested area of south College Station.

That’s what the College Station planning and zoning commission heard, before endorsing a rezoning that is proposed to bring 1,500 more single family homes to an area bordered by Arrington Road and Greens Prairie West.

One of three consultants who spoke to P&Z about the Margraves housing project, Veronica Morgan, says they have met with the city, the county, and other developers to rebuild Arrington Road.

And Morgan says the city has accepted their offer to pay the city for the design and construction costs of dual left turn lanes when the intersection of Arrington and Greens Prairie is rebuilt starting next year.

Planning and Zoning endorsed the Margraves rezoning request last Thursday by a 6-0 vote.

It goes before the city council this Thursday.

Click HERE to read and download background information on the Margraves rezoning request to the College Station city council.