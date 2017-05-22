Shewmake Named SEC Freshman of the Year, Four Aggies Earn SEC Honors

Shewmake Named SEC Freshman of the Year, Four Aggies Earn SEC HonorsSports Monday, May 22nd, 2017
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies had four players honored by the Southeastern Conference on Monday as the league announced the 2017 Baseball Awards and All-SEC Teams, recognizing standout performances from the season.
Braden Shewmake led the Aggie contingent, earning SEC Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors. Hunter Coleman and Logan Foster joined Shewmake on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Brigham Hill rounded out the honorees as he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
Shewmake is hitting .342 (81-for-237) with 39 runs, 16 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 64 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He ranks 13th in the nation in RBI (64) and 27th in hits (81). He leads all Division I freshmen in hits, total bases and RBI.
The Wylie, Texas native, a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week, ranks second in the league in RBI and fourth in hits and total bases.
Shewmake is the first Aggie to earn SEC Freshman of the Year recognition. The only other Texas A&M player to be named a league’s top freshman was Jason Meyer who was named the Big 12 Freshman Pitcher of the Year in 2004.
Coleman is hitting .291 (34-for-117) with 22 runs, four doubles, one triple four home runs and 18 RBI. He earned SEC Player of the Week recognition on one occasion.
Foster is batting 293 (51-for-174) with 32 runs, 13 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 23 RBI. He earned SEC Freshman of the Week after his All-Tournament Team performance at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic where he hit .412 (7-for-17) with six runs, three doubles, one triple and one home run.
Prior to this season, the Aggies had just one player named to the SEC All-Freshman Team with Nick Banks recognized in 2014.
Hill is 7-3 on the season with a 2.96 ERA, .238 opponent batting average and 95 strikeouts in 85.0 innings over his 14 starts. The junior was errorless on the mound and helped turn one double play. He became the third Aggie pitcher to earn SEC All-Defensive Team recognition, joining Daniel Mengden in 2013 and Kyle Simonds in 2016. Cole Lankford (1B – 2013) and Ryne Birk (2B – 2016) also garnered all-defensive honors for the Maroon and White.
Texas A&M opens play at the SEC Tournament Tuesday as they play the Missouri Tigers in the second game of the day at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. The tournament opener is slated for 9:30 am with Vanderbilt and South Carolina squaring off.
2017 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State
Pitcher of the Year: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky
Freshman of the Year: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Nick Mingione, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Zach Logue, Kentucky
First-Team All-SEC
C: Grant Koch, Arkansas
1B: Brent Rooker, Mississippi State
2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
3B: Jordan Rodgers, Tennessee
SS: Ryan Gridley, Mississippi State
OF: Greg Deichmann, LSU
OF: Tristan Pompey, Kentucky
OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt
DH/UT: Michael Curry, Georgia
SP: Kyle Wright, Vanderbilt
*SP: Sean Hjelle, Kentucky
*SP: Alex Lange, LSU
RP: Logan Salow, Kentucky
Second-Team All-SEC Team
C: Troy Squires, Kentucky
1B: Evan White, Kentucky
2B: Riley Mahan, Kentucky
3B: Colby Bortles, Ole Miss
*SS: Kramer Robertson, LSU
*SS: Jax Biggers, Arkansas
OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
OF: Chandler Taylor, Alabama
DH/UT: JJ Schwarz, Florida
SP: Alex Faedo, Florida
SP: Brady Singer, Florida
RP: Michael Byrne, Florida
Freshman All-SEC Team
C: Hunter Coleman, Texas A&M
1B: Andre Lipcius, Tennessee
2B: Braden Shewmake, Texas A&M
3B: Josh Smith, LSU
SS: Cam Shepherd, Georgia
OF: Carlos Cortes, South Carolina
OF: Zach Watson, LSU
OF: Dominic Fletcher, Arkansas
DH/UT: Logan Foster, Texas A&M
SP: Ryan Rolison, Ole Miss
SP: Eric Walker, LSU
RP: T.J. Sikkema, Missouri
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Michael Papierski, LSU
1B: Evan White, Kentucky
2B: Deacon Liput, Florida
3B: Josh Smith, LSU
SS: Dalton Guthrie, Florida
OF: Jeren Kendall, Vanderbilt
OF: Jonah Todd, Auburn
OF: Jake Mangum, Mississippi State
P: Brigham Hill, Texas A&M
* – Denotes a tie in voting. Ties are not broken.
Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics
