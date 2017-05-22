City of Bryan Project Update

It took Bryan city manager Kean Register more than five minutes at the last city council meeting to provide an update on a variety of projects.

Motorists around CHI St. Joseph health center may have noticed a slowdown in street construction. Register said that was due to deciding the color of stamped colored concrete crosswalks at 29th and Memorial. The manager also said Memorial will not be reopened to traffic until after utility poles are removed. And along 29th, a majority of the sidewalk and a decorative retaining wall have been completed.

Elsewhere, Register reported improvements at Nutrabolt Stadium, the home of Bombers baseball and Cavalry soccer, were ahead of schedule.

Other parks improvements includes installation of new pavilions at Williamson Park and the upcoming installation of 450 trees and shrubs.

Among traffic improvements starting soon is the replacement of signals at Villa Maria and Carter Creek by the new Sul Ross school.

