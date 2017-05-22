Bryan City Councilman Mike Southerland on WTAW

Bryan city councilman Mike Southerland (SMD4) discussed drainage, the development of apartments across from Blinn College, the new citizen charter committee, Research Valley Partnership, groundwater issues, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Monday, May 22.

Click below to hear Mike Southerland visiting with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia.

MikeSoutherland052217