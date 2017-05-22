Bombers Announce New Franchise Partners and Firework Packed Promotional Schedule

Bryan, Texas (May 22, 2017) – The four time defending TCL Champion Brazos Valley Bombers are thrilled to announce several explosive 2017 promotional theme nights for the upcoming season. The star-studded 2017 promo lineup includes 6 fireworks shows, the most in Bombers history, eight custom jersey auctions, and a slew of theme nights and special events for the entire family to enjoy.

Opening Weekend

The Brazos Valley Bombers kick off their first 2017 home stand with four games in a row at the Renovated Nutrabolt Stadium. Festivities for Opening Weekend include a magnetic schedule giveaway, a local SuperHero night honoring first responders with a custom Spiderman Jersey presented by TEEX, a night full of team spirit with onfield performances by several local competitive cheer squads, as well as an evening honoring local Teachers in a celebration of the end of the school year, where one lucky teacher will win a free vacation for 2 for the Summer!

New Partners

Joining long time official automotive partner Sterling Auto Group and Cognizant Technologies as new Franchise Partners are Jones & Associates the official insurance partner of the 4-Time Defending TCL Champions along with Baylor Scott & White Health as the official healthcare provider of the Bombers. Nutrabolt continues to lead the charge with the facility naming rights. The generosity and true partnership of these Franchise Partners allow for all of these great quality events to come to life with the Bombers.

Fireworks

The Bombers will feature six different post-game fireworks shows that are sure to amaze all in attendance. Following the June 2nd showing presented by Fedstar Credit Union, the rest of the firework nights will take place on June 9 powered by BTU as they light up the sky, June 10 fireworks by GATX, June 16 fireworks by Hilton CS, June 30 celebrating 60 years of KBTX and August 4th presented by Cognizant Technologies.

Jersey Giveaways

In addition to the dazzling fireworks displays, the Bombers will also be having jersey auctions that take place during the games throughout the season. The first auction will be held on June 12, and will be sponsored by TEEX. The second auction will occur on June 9, thanks to Urban Optics. On June 16, the third jersey auction will take place, presented by the Livewire. Jones and Associates Insurance is sponsoring the fourth auction on June 30, George W. Bush Library is sponsoring the July 15 auction, and Baylor Scott & White Health is sponsoring the July 24 jersey auction. We will wrap up the season with Nutrabolt sponsoring the August 4th jersey auction and Cognizant sponsoring the auction on the following day, August 5th.

Seasonal Highlights

June 15

Bombers baseball is very excited to have famous on field entertainer and extraordinary bat boy BBoy McCoy join us on June 15th, immediately following the Chamber Celebrity Softball Game. BBoy is known for his outstanding Minor League sideline entertainment and surprising fans with his impressive dance moves. Kaboom, watch out!

June 16

Bombers baseball presents Casino Night and 9 Innings of Winning on an extravagant Fireworks Friday. Everyone in attendance will get a chance to win a prize between each inning with casino games being played throughout the entire game. Don’t miss out on the Bombers’ 3rd annual car show prior to first pitch.

June 26

Time for dinner but in the mood for breakfast? Join us for Brinner (Breakfast/Dinner) in the park while getting to meet and mingle with a very special Minion appearance.

July 5

Nutrabolt Stadium is proud to host the 2017 TCL All Star Game featuring all of the best players in the TCL getting a chance to play together. Don’t miss a chance to see the TCL’s best all together on one night.

July 19

What’s better than enjoying a Bombers game in Margaritaville with $1 margaritas? Winning a free vacation for 2 adults to a tropical destination of your choice.

July 31

Mondays at Nutrabolt Stadium are never a drag, especially with $1 hot dogs, Bark in the Park presented by the Bryan Animal Clinic and an extremely entertaining night of olympic games between mascots from throughout the Brazos County. Also, don’t miss the biggest birthday bash of the year, Kaboom’s 11th birthday.

For tickets and information on how to see the Bombers #Drive4Five 2017 season, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or go to www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow or like us on facebook.com/bvbombers, and follow us on Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: bvbombersbaseball.

Story courtesy of Brazos Valley Bombers Baseball